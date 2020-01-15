What’s open, closed in Wilton on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day?

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday, Jan 20. It is a federal holiday.

Wilton town offices will be closed.

Wilton public schools will be closed.

Wilton Library will be closed.

Wilton Senior Center will be closed.

Wilton Transfer Station will be open.

Post offices and banks will be closed.

Grocery stores will be open.

Wilton Historical Society will be open for the last day of its Great Trains Holiday Exhibition from 10 to 4.

The New Haven Line, operated by Metro-North, will operate on an enhanced Saturday schedule.

The Wilton Bulletin will be open.