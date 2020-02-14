What’s open and what’s closed in Wilton on Presidents Day

The Lincoln Memorial is seen in this general view, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Washington, DC. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Presidents Day is on Monday Feb. 17. It is a federal holiday.

Wilton town offices will be closed.

Wilton public schools and Board of Education offices will be closed.

Wilton Library will be closed.

Wilton Senior Center will be closed.

Wilton Transfer Station will be closed Saturday, Feb. 15 and Monday, Feb. 17.

Post offices will be closed.

Grocery stores and banks will be open.

The Wilton Bulletin will be closed.