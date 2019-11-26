What’s open and closed in Wilton over Thanksgiving

Thursday, Nov. 28, is Thanksgiving and it’s a federal holiday.

Wilton town offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 29.

Wilton Transfer Station will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Saturday, Nov. 30. It will be open Friday, Nov. 29.

Wilton public schools will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Friday, Nov. 29. Schools will re—open Monday, Dec. 2.

Wilton Library will be closed.

Wilton Historical Society will be open 10 to 1 on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Closed Thursday, Nov. 28. Open Friday, Nov. 29 for the start of the Great Train Show.

Wilton Senior Center will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Post offices will be closed.

Banks will be closed.

Wilton Bulletin will be closed Thursday.