What’s open and closed in Wilton on Veterans Day

Most things will be open in Wilton on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11.

Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11. Here’s what will be open and closed for this federal holiday:

Post offices will be closed.

Town offices will be open.

Wilton schools will be open.

Wilton Transfer Station will be open.

Wilton Library will be open.

Wilton Historical Society will be closed, as it normally is on Monday.

Grocery stores will be open.

The Bulletin will be open.