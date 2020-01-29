What carriers are on what cell towers in Wilton?

Following a recent story in the Wilton Bulletin in which First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice discussed Wilton’s cell phone service, a list of Wilton’s cell towers and carriers was posted on the town’s website.

Carriers and major cell towers within the center area of town, according to the list:

AT&T on a tower at 287 Danbury Road, owned by Eversource, at 128 feet high.

T-Mobile on the tower at the railroad station, owned by Eversource, at 119 feet high.

Verizon, south of the center, on a pole they own on the roof of 187 Danbury Road, at 69 feet high.

Sprint, north of the center, on a pole owned by a private citizen at 24 1/2 Richdale Drive, at 67 feet high.

All four carriers are on the tower on Fernwood Lane.

Other tower locations in Wilton listed on the CT Siting Council’s site:

AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, on a tower at 160 Deer Run Road, owned by SBA, at 118 feet.

AT&T on a tower at 27 Cannon Road, owned by Eversource, at 100 feet.

Sprint, Verizon and T-Mobile, on a flagpole on a building at 50 Danbury Road, owned by Verizon, at 87 feet.

T-Mobile on a tower at Chestnut Hill Road, owned by Eversource, at 100 feet.

AT&T on a tower at Rivergate Road, owned by Eversource, at 100 feet.

T-Mobile on a tower at Route 7/Pimpewaug Road, owned by Eversource, at 105 feet.

There is a proposal to construct a cell tower in New Canaan near St. Luke’s School which may provide some coverage in areas in north Wilton, Vanderslice said. She encourages residents who support a tower in that location to contact the siting council and let it know.

Vanderslice said she is requesting a detailed map from the siting council to show the range of coverage from each tower in town.

