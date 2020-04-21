Westport attorney Zucaro seeks to succeed Lavielle as state representative

WILTON — A Westport attorney has thrown her hat in the election ring, seeking to succeed state Rep. Gail Lavielle in representing the 143rd state House district.

Patrizia Zucaro, a Republican, will officially launch her campaign next Tuesday with a Zoom press conference.

According to her website, zucarolaw.com, Zucaro has experience in general law including real estate and land use, contract negotiations, and corporate law. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut and her law degree from Pace University.

Lavielle is a five-term incumbent from Wilton who announced last month that she would not seek reelection. The 143rd district includes parts of Wilton, Norwalk and Westport.

Lavielle will speak at next Tuesday’s event along with Themis Klarides, House Republican Leader and state representative for the 114th District, who just announced she will not seek reelection in November.

