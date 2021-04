CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of wildfires in West Virginia nearly doubled in the first three months of this year compared to the same period of a year ago, forestry officials said.

The state reported 312 wildfires and nearly 3,000 acres burned between Jan. 1 and March 25. During the same period in 2020, there were were 158 fires and 632 acres burned, the Division of Forestry said in a news release.