West Virginia to offer discounts on park lodging

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday announced that he's going to offer discount lodging at state parks to show his appreciation for people's actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican said in-state residents renting lodges, cabins or campsites can get a 30% discount for stays between June 1 and August 31.

“At the end of the day, all West Virginians have been heroes throughout these unusual times," he said. “Because of the resiliency and strength you have shown, following the advice of our experts, our state has seen some of the lowest rates of COVID-19 cases in the country."

Residents can book reservations on the state parks website to claim the discount. People with existing reservations should see the discount appear automatically within two weeks.