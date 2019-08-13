West Virginia suspension bridge reopens

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia suspension bridge has reopened more than a month after it was closed when a charter bus weighing well over the weight limit crossed the span.

The state Division of Highways says in a news release the Wheeling Suspension Bridge was opened to traffic Tuesday.

A charter bus weighing more than the bridge's 2-ton (1.8-metric ton) limit crossed the bridge in late June, leading to the bridge's closure. The driver of the bus was cited for the overweight vehicle and failing to obey a traffic control device.

The statement says vertical barriers of 7 feet, 6 inches (2.3 meters) have been installed at the entrances. Motorists also must maintain a minimum 50-foot (15.2 meters) distance between vehicles.