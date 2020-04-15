West Virginia plant announces temporary layoffs, furloughs

BEVERLY, W.Va. (AP) — A wood flooring production facility in West Virginia announced Wednesday that it would temporarily layoff and furlough several employees due to decreased demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AHF Products said in a statement that the cuts would affect 215 employees at the Beverly plant, including supervisors, salaried operators, and maintenance and support staff.

“The past several weeks have been like no other that we have experienced in our lifetime,” plant manager Blaine Emery said. “The current pandemic situation has impacted hardwood flooring demand significantly, and as a result, has forced AHF to reassess its workforce needs."

The statement said the company had already cut back, including a reduction in spending on capital initiatives and reducing pay for employees not furloughed.

“We understand the impact these layoffs will have on the families of those affected and look forward to getting people back to work as soon as we can,” the company said.