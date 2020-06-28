West Virginia man to share fireworks with community

HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Ave’s Lock and Key owner Averil Doyle recalls the Fourth of July as a child, driving to his grandmother’s in Florida, watching fireworks from the backseat as his family drove down Interstate 81, the awe of watching the shows flash in bright colors.

With COVID-19 bringing most Fourth of July celebrations to a screeching halt, Doyle took things into his own hands. He’ll be setting off his own display at his business in Hedgesville in celebration on the evening of July 4, a show he wants the community to share in and something he hopes can bring the same sense of wonder to the local kids that he once felt.

Only invited friends and family will be at the business, while the public is encouraged to watch from their homes or other places where they can social distance.

“The idea for hosting a fireworks display started off as a simple idea, as most do,” Doyle said. “We were bummed that there would not be any official firework shows in the area for the kids and the big kids at heart, so my girlfriend and I discussed the idea of taking the usual fireworks that we set off at home and moving the venue somewhere a little more accessible for our friends and family.

“Of course, this quickly snowballed into, ‘Why not go a little bigger for the neighborhoods nearby?’ then, ‘Well, maybe the kids from Hedgesville proper may want to attend,’ and now seems to be garnering massive interest from people all over the county and beyond.

“With that in mind, we intend to deliver the best show we can.”

While only a select group of friends and family will be at the shop with Doyle — a number of those in attendance with experience in fireworks that also work well as a team — he’s already mapped out the perfect places to watch for those wanting to watch. To help promote proper health protocol, he is encouraging social distancing for anyone who watches from a location other than their home. Upon inspection, Doyle determined that the elementary school, ball fields and middle school appear to be the be places to watch the event.

“As I saw this snowballing and the post getting over 7,000 views and 100 shares, I knew there’s a good chance this is going to be a ‘sink-or-swim’ type moment, and I knew I needed to be proactive and get ahead of any problems I could foresee,” Doyle said. “The glaring issue that was apparent to me (Saturday night) was that if even half of the people that shared it showed up, that is still 50 families in the area. If we want to remain in good standing with our neighbors and have the most fun with the least of an impact to the area, directing people to the public areas was the best choice. That way they can spread out, relax and have fun watching the show all while maintaining CDC recommended guidelines.

“My girlfriend and I drove and walked around in those areas at almost 11 p.m. and scouted out some good angles that are on public property, so hopefully, when the main event kicks off, everyone already has a good spot picked out and a stellar view. All in all, I am glad I did with the post now having over 26,700 views and over 260 shares in 18 hours.”

The feedback has been vastly positive, the community thankful for Doyle stepping up to give Hedgesville families a light show to celebrate the country. But for him, the opportunity to give back to his community is the true reward.

“I am honored and humbled to have this massive support from the community, and honestly, it would not be nearly as grand of a show without it,” Doyle said. “We even went back (Sunday) and made another large purchase of fireworks just to make sure that we do not disappoint the onlookers that will be spread around the surrounding houses and schoolyards.

“Interaction, feedback and reinvestment into the local community is paramount for small businesses and mom-and-pop shops. At the end of the day, we would not be anything without the local community supporting us. I take immense pride in being close to the community, and I am honored and humbled with the support they have shown us in return time and time again.”

Doyle has done his due diligence to ensure that all his fireworks fall within state laws, commenting that the lift on the state ban of aerial pyrotechnics allows himself and others to put on the best shows possible. He hopes that everyone enjoys the display, asking everyone to sit back and be respectful of others.

“This started out as something small for family and friends and has really turned into something big, which is both exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. I look forward to hosting this year, and if the community enjoys it and all goes off well, I would gladly continue doing it as an annual celebration,” Doyle said. “The only thing that I ask is that everyone please enjoy safely. Be mindful of private property. Be mindful of traffic and people trying to go about their business. If the onlookers become a menace or pose safety risks, there is a good chance we will not be invited by the community to do this again, which would be a real shame.

“Be sure to be safe and respectful. Do not inconvenience residents and businesses nearby. Do not damage anything, and pick up any trash you may see.”