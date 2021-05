CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jurors in West Virginia on Tuesday recommended a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a man convicted of killing a 77-year-old woman and injuring a police officer with a weapon described as an “antique iron.”

The Kanawha County jury found Joshua Drennen, 28, guilty Monday on eight charges, including murder and attempted murder in the February 2020 slaying of Barbara Steele and the attack on a Charleston police officer, news outlets reported.