West Virginia candidate filing period kicks off Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The filing period is beginning for candidates seeking office in West Virginia elections this year. Candidates can file for office from Monday through Jan. 25.

Those who want to run for statewide races, offices filled by voters of more than one county and judicial offices other than magistrate will file with the secretary of state's office.

Elected positions that are filled by voters of a single county, including magistrates, file with their county clerks. City office candidates will file with the town recorder or city clerk.

Candidate materials must be received or postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service before midnight on Jan. 25.

A contested reelection for Republican Gov. Jim Justice highlights West Virginia's slate of elections this year.