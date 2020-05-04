West Virginia airports to receive $4.5M in funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia airports are in line to receive $4.5 million in federal funding.

Awards include $3.8 million for Yeager Airport, $432,000 for Fairmont Municipal Airport-Frankman Field, $151,000 for Upshur County Regional Airport and $150,000 for Kee Field.

The funding from the Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration was announced by the state's U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito.

Manchin said in a news release the state's tourism industry and economy have already been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and would suffer without the airports.

Capito said the funding will support maintenance and expand capabilities and services the airports provide.