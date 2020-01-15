West Virginia Republican introduces paid family leave bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's public employees might get 12 weeks of paid family leave under a proposal introduced Tuesday at the statehouse.

Kanawha County Republican Del. Moore Capito said his bill “is a demonstration of the pro-family nature of our state.”

“We never want our employees to have to choose between work and those critical first weeks with their children, or when someone they love is dealing with a serious health crisis," he said.

Public employees currently can take 12 weeks of family leave but they are not paid during that period, according to a news release.

The bill now moves to a House of Delegates committee.