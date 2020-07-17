West Virginia House employee tests positive for coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia House of Delegates employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The clerk's office was closed until it can be completely sanitized, and anyone who came into contact with the office or its staff is encouraged to quarantine and be tested for COVID-19, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw said in a news release Thursday.

The employee attended a Health and Human Resources Committee meeting on Monday in the House Chamber, the release said. Employees were required to social distance and wear face masks, but officials were still asking anyone present at the meeting to quarantine, be tested and monitor for symptoms.

Testing will take place Friday for staff and others who may have had exposure to the clerk's office, the release said.