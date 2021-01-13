West Texas flower shop owner charged in Capitol riot JAMIE STENGLE, Associated Press Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 8:10 p.m.
1 of6 Jenny Cudd, front, a flower shop owner and former Midland mayoral candidate, and Eliel Rosa leave the federal courthouse in Midland, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The FBI arrested Cudd and Rosa on Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol. (Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram via AP) Tim Fischer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Jenny Cudd, front, a flower shop owner and former Midland mayoral candidate, and Eliel Rosa leave the federal courthouse in Midland, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The FBI arrested Cudd and Rosa on Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP) Jacob Ford/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Jenny Cudd, front, a flower shop owner and former Midland mayoral candidate, and Eliel Rosa, rear, leave the federal courthouse in Midland, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The FBI arrested Cudd and Rosa on Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP) Jacob Ford/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Jenny Cudd, left, a flower shop owner and former Midland mayoral candidate, leaves the federal courthouse in Midland, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The FBI arrested Cudd and Eliel Rosa on Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP) Jacob Ford/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Jenny Cudd, front, a flower shop owner and former Midland mayoral candidate, and Eliel Rosa, rear, leave the federal courthouse in Midland, Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The FBI arrested Cudd and Rosa on Wednesday in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S Capitol. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP) Jacob Ford/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Eliel Rosa leaves Texas Western District Court Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Midland, Texas, after being arrested by the FBI. Rosa was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, said Daryl Fields, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Antonio. Rosa is charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP) Jacob Ford/AP Show More Show Less
DALLAS (AP) — A West Texas flower shop owner who posted a video on Facebook bragging about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office being broken into during the U.S. Capitol riot last week was arrested Wednesday, federal officials said.
The FBI arrested Jenny Cudd and another Midland resident, Eliel Rosa, in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, said Daryl Fields, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Antonio.