West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Health officials say the West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Kentucky's largest city.

The Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness said in a statement on Monday that it found infected mosquitoes in surveillance traps in one section of the city.

Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness Director Sarah Moyer advised residents all over the city to take precautions that include wearing insect repellent outdoors and removing any standing water near homes.

No human cases of West Nile have been reported in Louisville this year. Last year, there were four human cases and no deaths.

In most cases, people infected with West Nile virus have mild symptoms including fever and headache, but the virus can lead to serious neurologic illnesses or death.