West Hartford town councilor wins GOP Congressional primary

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Mary Fay, a financial services executive and member of the West Hartford Town Council, has won a Republican Congressional primary and will face Democratic U.S. Rep. John Larson in November's general election.

Fay billed herself as a moderate who is best-suited to defeat Larson and won the party’s endorsement despite being a latecomer to the race. The primary election was held on Tuesday but results have been held up by the counting of large numbers of absentee ballots.

Larson was Fay’s high school basketball coach in East Hartford. While the two are friendly, Fay says it’s time for change. Larson has represented the central Connecticut district that includes Hartford since 1998.

“Even before COVID, we’ve never recovered from the depression of 2008. Our economy is stalling. Companies are leaving,” said Fay, noting that Hartford is one of the poorest cities in the country. “His policies aren’t working or whatever he’s doing or not doing.”

Fay defeated James Griffin, a West Point graduate who worked on military and budget issues during a career in Washington. Griffin, of Bristol, had a more conservative, anti-socialist message during the primary. He left the Democratic Party to become a Republican in 2017.