Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank push back office returns due to virus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Wells Fargo and U.S. Bancorp. two of the largest employers in downtown Minneapolis, are pushing back their return-to-office plans this fall as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, while two more private colleges have announced they will require students and employees to be vaccinated before classes resume in the fall.
Wells Fargo sent a memo to employees Thursday, saying the company is aiming for a phased return starting Oct. 4, a month later than planned, according to the Star Tribune. Wells Fargo is the third-largest employer downtown.