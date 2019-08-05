Weir art festival features art contest

Artist Andrea McLaughlin, of Wilton, paints an outdoor scene in acrylics during last year's Art in the Park Festival at Weir Farm.

Artists of all ages and abilities — professional and amateur — are invited to participate in the third Art in the Park Festival Sunday, Aug. 25, at Weir Farm National Historic Site on Nod Hill Road.

The free program, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes the Weir Farm NHS Art Contest as well as art demonstrations, activity stations, free-to-use art supplies, refreshments and music.

The festival is presented by Weir Farm, Friends of Weir Farm, the Weir Farm Art Center and G&B Cultural Center. Visitors may bring their own art supplies or use those offered free by the park to paint en plein air as the park’s namesake Julian Alden Weir did more than a century ago.

There will also be an open house at the historic Weir House and the Friends of Weir Farm will provide refreshments on the front porch until 3:30.

Throughout the festival, all works of art created may be exhibited for all visitors to see.

More than 200 visitors created art using watercolor, pencil, pastel and printmaking supplies provided by the park during its first Art in the Park Festival and art contest in 2017.

The art contest is open to all who attend the festival as well as artists who drop off original work at the park during visitor center hours. Any original work created at or inspired by Weir Farm in any visual medium may be entered. One entry per person will be accepted. Works depicting other locations will not be accepted.

The contest will have four divisions: junior artist, teen artist, adult artist and advanced artist. The winner of the advanced artist category will receive the Weir Masterpiece Award. Visitors to the park may vote for their favorite and help determine who wins the Visitor’s Choice Award.

Entries will be on view all day with judging at 3:30. Winners will be announced at 4.

Following the festival, all entries may be part of an exhibition at the G&B Cultural Center at 49 New Street during September.

Information: 203-834-1896 or nps.gov/wefa.