Weir Farm increases access to park grounds

A young visitor enjoys solitude at Weir Pond at Weir Farm, a national historic site located in Wilton and Ridgefield. A young visitor enjoys solitude at Weir Pond at Weir Farm, a national historic site located in Wilton and Ridgefield. Photo: National Park Service Photo Photo: National Park Service Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Weir Farm increases access to park grounds 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON/RIDGEFIELD - Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Weir Farm National Historic Site is increasing recreational access.

The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning June 10, Weir Farm will reopen access to park grounds and parking lot to 50% capacity. Parking is limited.

Park hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and the parking lot closes promptly at 5 p.m.

Short visits are encouraged to allow others the opportunity to enjoy the park, get outdoors, and recreate responsibly.

There are resources available on the visitor center porch for self-guided visits, including maps, self-guided tours, Junior Ranger activities, and the National Park Passport Stamp.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

Restrooms - (plan accordingly).

Burlingham House Visitor Center.

Historic Weir House, Weir Studio, and Young Studio.

Portrait photography and group activities are not permitted at this time.

Weir Farm will examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored to ensure they are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

A return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders including the latest guidance from Governor Ned Lamont, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Weir staff will monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Weir Farm offers virtual visits, including a new virtual Junior Ranger program and online art exhibit.

Details and updates on park operations will be posted on Weir Farm’s website at nps.gov/wefa and social media channels. Updates about National Park Service operations will be posted on nps.gov/coronavirus.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, the former home and studio of artist J. Alden Weir, is located in Wilton and Ridgefield, Connecticut at 735 Nod Hill Road, Wilton.