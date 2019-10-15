Weir Farm in Wilton hosts ‘Write Out’
Have something to say? Attend the “Write Out” at Weir Farm on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 1-3 p.m. to honor the National Day on Writing.
Visitors will be encouraged to create their own artistic journals using collage and printing supplies. Then will find a place outdoors at the farm, to write and share using #whyiwrite and #writeout.
Park Rangers, teachers, and visitors can choose to read their stories at 2:30 at the Write Out tent. This event is free, no registration required.
What is Write Out?
Write Out 2019 is a free two-week series of activities where the public is invited to explore national parks and other public spaces to connect and learn about place-based learning through writing. Write Out is a collaboration of the National Writing Project and the National Park Service.
Weir Farm National Historic Site is located at 735 Nod Hill Road, Wilton, Connecticut.