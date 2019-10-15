Weir Farm in Wilton hosts ‘Write Out’

Weir Farm National Historic Site, in Wilton and Ridgefield, Conn. is hosting a Write Out on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. The site was the summer residence of American Impressionist painter J. Alden Weir.

Have something to say? Attend the “Write Out” at Weir Farm on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 1-3 p.m. to honor the National Day on Writing.

Visitors will be encouraged to create their own artistic journals using collage and printing supplies. Then will find a place outdoors at the farm, to write and share using #whyiwrite and #writeout.

Park Rangers, teachers, and visitors can choose to read their stories at 2:30 at the Write Out tent. This event is free, no registration required.

What is Write Out?

Write Out 2019 is a free two-week series of activities where the public is invited to explore national parks and other public spaces to connect and learn about place-based learning through writing. Write Out is a collaboration of the National Writing Project and the National Park Service.

Weir Farm National Historic Site is located at 735 Nod Hill Road, Wilton, Connecticut.