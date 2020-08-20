Weir Farm holds virtual Art in the Park contest

Weir Farm’s Art in the Park Festival is going virtual this year. Weir Farm’s Art in the Park Festival is going virtual this year. Photo: Michael Cummo /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Michael Cummo /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Weir Farm holds virtual Art in the Park contest 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Weir Farm National Historic Site’s annual Art in the Park contest and exhibition are going virtual in 2020.

All artists, from beginner to professional, are encouraged to celebrate the creativity of Weir Farm and take part in this contest by submitting an image of a piece of artwork inspired by or made at the park.

Submissions will be accepted online through Sept. 30. Once entered, artwork will become part of a virtual exhibition launching Oct. 31 that is focused on showcasing artistic inspiration and creativity at Weir Farm National Historic Site.

Virtual Art in the Park contest rules:

Link to submit: https://bit.ly/3haprv8

All artwork must be submitted by end of day Friday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Only digital submissions will be accepted, no in person submissions.

One submission per person.

Any original work created at or inspired by Weir Farm in any visual art medium may be entered into the contest. This includes paintings, drawings, pastels, photographs, fabrics, sculpture, mixed media. Works depicting other locations (i.e. Block Island, etc.) will not be accepted.

Entries will be judged on the use of color, quality of work, originality, creativity, and how well the work represents Weir Farm.

Contest categories include Junior Artist, Teen Artist, Adult Artist, and Advanced Artist for the public, and a National Park Service Staff, Partner and Volunteer category.

The winner of the Advanced Artist category will receive the Weir Masterpiece award.

People will have the chance to vote for their favorite via Weir Farm’s social media pages to determine a winner for the Visitors’ Choice Award.

All works will be included in a virtual exhibition on Weir Farm’s website at nps.gov/wefa, that will go live on Weir Farm’s 30th birthday, Oct. 31, 2020.

By entering the contest, the artist gives permission for the park to use images of the work on the park’s website, social media, and print media. Advanced/Professional artists may request crediting or limitations on use.

Participants enter by emailing an image of their artwork to carly_buta@partner.nps.gov and filling out a form at https://bit.ly/34haJil to provide information about their art and permission to use the image on the park website.

Email carly_buta@partner.nps.gov with any questions about the contest.

Support for this year’s virtual contest and exhibit and Art n the Park programs comes from G&B Cultural Center, Weir Farm Art Alliance, and Friends of Weir Farm.

Located in Wilton and Ridgefield, at 735 Nod Hill Road, Wilton, Weir Farm National Historic Site is the home and studio of American Impressionist, Julian Alden Weir. Learn more at WeirFarmNHS on Facebook and Instagram.