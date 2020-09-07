Weir Farm expands access and hours

The visitor parking lot, park grounds and trails at Weir Farm are now open daily, sunrise to sunset. Weir Farm is located on the border of Wilton and Ridgefield. The visitor parking lot, park grounds and trails at Weir Farm are now open daily, sunrise to sunset. Weir Farm is located on the border of Wilton and Ridgefield. Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Bryan Haeffele / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Weir Farm expands access and hours 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Weir Farm National Historic Site is increasing access and services.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning Sept. 8, Weir Farm will increase access as follows:

Visitor parking lot, park grounds and trails open daily, sunrise to sunset.

Portable restrooms available from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Handwashing available daily sunrise to sunset.

Weir Barn outdoor exhibits open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Outdoor Visitor Center staffed by park rangers 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday to Friday on Visitor Center porch.

Short visits are encouraged so that as many visitors as possible can enjoy the park, get outdoors, and recreate responsibly. Parking is limited and groups in three or more cars require a reservation. Call 203-834-1896 x11 for more parking information.

Resources are available on the visitor center porch for self-guided visits including maps, self-guided tour brochures, Junior Ranger activities, and the National Park Passport Stamp Virtual tours, videos, galleries, and more are available on the park website.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

Restrooms remain closed on weekends, plan accordingly.

No drinking water available, plan accordingly

Burlingham House Visitor Center is closed for construction.

Historic Weir House, Weir Studio, and Young Studio Portrait photography is not permitted at this time.

Weir Farm has virtual online resource. For people who are still home schooling or not traveling at this time check out options for a virtual visit, including the new virtual Junior Ranger program and online art exhibit.

Weir Farm National Historic Site is located at 735 Nod Hill Road, Wilton, and is partially located in Ridgefield. It features the home and studio of American Impressionist J. Alden Weir.