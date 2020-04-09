Weir Farm closes until further notice

WILTON — Weir Farm National Historic Site has announced it will be closed to all park visitors effective Friday, April 10, until further notice. The closure applies to the park grounds and parking areas as well.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels,” a press release from Weir Farm said.

The park service is encouraging people to take advantage of digital tools available on the site to explore Weir Farm, including:

Artwork created by impressionist, J. Alden Weir, and other Weir Farm artists.

Image galleries, including collections, historic photos and modern photos.

Information on some of the significant people in Weir Farm history, including the three generations of artists who called Weir Farm home.

A virtual story map tour of Weir’s time studying and creating art in Europe.

A 13-minute park film, “Legacy of a Landscape.”

Click this link for updates about National Park Service operations.

