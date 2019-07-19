Weir Farm cancels programs due to heat

In anticipation of extreme heat forecast this weekend, Weir Farm National Historic Site has canceled a number of public programs.

Yoga in the Garden, Junior Ranger Fun Day and Watercolor and Landscape Painting have been canceled. The Forest Bathing Wellness Walk is rescheduled for July 27.

There will also only be limited access to the Weir House, Weir Studio, and Young Studio because those buildings are not air conditioned, according to an email.

“Your safety is our first priority, so we urge you to plan your visit to Weir Farm at a time when you can safely enjoy the resources and programs,” according to the email. “The park will remain open, however we strongly urge visitors to limit their exposure to the outdoors and be prepared for extreme heat and humidity. Stay cool and safe everyone!”

Weir Farm is located at 735 Nod Hill Rod in Wilton.