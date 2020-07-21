Weir Farm Art Alliance updates name

WILTON —Weir Farm Art Alliance, formerly Weir Farm Art Center, recently adopted its new name in support of its updated mission and broadened impact.

Weir Farm Art Alliance preserves, sustains, and promotes the legacy of American Impressionist painter Julian Alden Weir. It honors Weir and the generations of artists inspired by Weir Farm, most notably Mahonri Young and Sperry and Doris Andrews. Through its partnership with Weir Farm National Historic Site, the alliance provides philanthropy and active support for Weir Farm’s artistic traditions, historic and cultural landscape, and a nationally recognized artist-in-residence program, for the enjoyment of all.

Beginning in 1988, Weir Farm Heritage Trust, a previous iteration of the alliance, acquired several parcels of land around Weir Farm. The trust was instrumental in the establishment of Weir Farm National Historic Site in 1990 and is referenced in the Weir Farm enabling legislation. Weir Farm, straddling the Ridgefield/Wilton town line, was Connecticut’s first national park and is one of only two national parks dedicated to art. Most recently, America the Beautiful Quarters debuted a Connecticut coin, picturing Weir Farm.

Weir Farm Art Alliance supports Weir Farm National Historic Site by managing the Weir Preserve and the Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Program, which hosts 10 artists each year. Weir Farm Art Alliance also acquires, and donates to the park, artwork created at the farm and provides additional support for the farm’s various events and activities throughout the year, as well as promoting and maintaining its presence through printed and online formats.

Learn more at weirfarmartalliance.org, on Facebook at weirfarmartalliance and on Instagram @WeirFarmArtAlliance.

