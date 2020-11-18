Weir Farm Art Alliance promotes Artists Sunday after Thanksgiving

The Weir Farm Art Alliance will promote its artist-in-residence alumni on Artists Sunday, which is celebrated on Nov. 29, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Falling between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, the day is dedicated to encouraging consumers to shop with artists and give something special, unique, and hand-crafted this holiday season.

“Weir Farm Art Alliance appreciates the culture artists create and the impact they have on their local communities, while adding expression and beauty to our lives,” the organization said in a press release announcing it’s partnership in the event with Artists Sunday Alliance.

With more than 250 artists from all over the world, Weir Farm Art Alliance will highlight the work of its artist-in-residence alumni via Facebook and Instagram throughout the day on Nov. 29.

Artists from across the country are participating in Artists Sunday, representing a full range of art, hand-crafted items, and performances.

Weir Farm Art Alliance is a private nonprofit organization that works in partnership with the National Park Service to manage Weir Farm National Historic Site’s Artist-in-Residence program. Additionally, Weir Farm Art Alliance helps reunite original works of art with the park and owns the adjoining Weir Preserve.

Information: weirfarmartalliance.org.