Weighed down by bad reviews, 'Morbius' opens with $39.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Sony Pictures' Marvel adaptation “Morbius" landed with dismal reviews but still managed to debut with $39.1 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.
That was enough to easily hand “Morbius,” starring Jared Leto as a vampire-transforming biochemist, the top spot at the box office — even though it was an uncharacteristically low debut for a Marvel movie. Sony's last movie to launch a Marvel character, 2018's “Venom,” opened in 2018 with double the ticket sales.