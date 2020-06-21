Weekend doesn't slow spread in COVID-19 cases in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Even over the weekend, South Carolina's rapid rise in COVID-19 cases continues.

More than 900 new cases of the virus have been reported in the state, the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Sunday,

It is the fourth day in a row South Carolina has reported more than 900 cases.

The state now has confirmed more than 24,650 COVID-19 cases since the virus was first detected in South Carolina on March 8. About 10,000 people have tested positive in the past 14 days.

The rate of positive tests in Sunday's figures was over 16% again. Health officials said when that figure rises, it is one of their strongest indicators the virus is spreading. That figure was just under 9% two weeks ago.

DHEC reported nine additional deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll in the state to 653. South Carolina.

There are a record 692 people in the hospital with the virus in South Carolina on Sunday, DHEC said. There were 477 people in the hospital with COVID-19 two weeks ago.