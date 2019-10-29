Weather sends Luke Bryan's Farm Tour concert to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Weather is disrupting county singer Luke Bryan's Farm Tour concert again.

A concert scheduled for Oct. 3 at a farm in Louisburg was postponed after heavy rains flooded the field and made it too wet for equipment to be unloaded.

The concert was rescheduled for Wednesday. But with rain and snow forecast for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, organizers announced Tuesday that the concert will be moved inside to the Sprint Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Organizers say all tickets for the Oct. 3 and Oct. 30 event will be honored.

Weather forecasters say a wintry mix of snow and rain is expected throughout the region by Wednesday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for 10 p.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Thursday.