Weary migrants wait at Guatemala roadblock as caravan stalls SANDRA SEBASTIAN, Associated Press Jan. 18, 2021 Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 1:56 p.m.
1 of6 Honduran migrants gather in front of a police roadblock at a highway in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Guatemala, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Guatemalan police and soldiers launched tear gas and wielded batons and shields against a group of Honduran migrants that tried to push through their roadblock early Sunday.
2 of6 Honduran migrants show their route on a map of Mexico and Central America to reporters, as they sit near a police roadblock at a highway in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
3 of6 Honduran migrants rest on the side of the road near a police roadblock at a highway in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Guatemala, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
4 of6 Honduran migrants stand on the side of the road near a police roadblock at a highway in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
5 of6 Injured women, part of a Honduran migrant caravan in their bid to reach the U.S. border, weep as they sit on the side of a highway after clashing with Guatemalan police and soldiers in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Guatemala, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
6 of6 A boy plays with his shirt as Honduran migrants rest and wait in front of a police roadblock on the highway in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, Guatemala, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
VADO HONDO, Guatemala (AP) — Hundreds of Honduran migrants awoke tired and hungry Monday after a second night stuck along a rural Guatemalan roadside by police and soldiers who will not let them pass.
The year's first migrant caravan was largely stalled in Guatemala two days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. Biden has promised to take a different approach to immigration and even though immediate changes at the U.S. border are not expected, it has created some hope in Central America.
SANDRA SEBASTIAN