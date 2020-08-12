Wayward emu captured running through New Jersey city

An emu named Carol on July 5, 2020, in Yaraka, in the Longreach Region, Queensland, Australia. An emu named Carol on July 5, 2020, in Yaraka, in the Longreach Region, Queensland, Australia. Photo: Leanne Byrne, AP Photo: Leanne Byrne, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wayward emu captured running through New Jersey city 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A wayward emu was taken to an animal shelter after it was captured while running through the streets of a northern New Jersey city.

A woman spotted the long-legged bird on Tuesday morning in a residential neighborhood near Paterson's border with Totowa.

Animal control officers managed the snare the emu, which is about 4-feet (1.22 meters) tall.

The emu was placed in a large animal cart and was taken to a shelter, where officials arranged for the emu to be examined by a veterinarian.

Officials were not sure whether the bird had escaped from a farm or was just running out in the wild.

Chief Animal Control Officer John DeCando told NJ.com the emu appeared healthy. He could not determine its age or sex, “but I can tell you it needs a bath,” DeCando said.