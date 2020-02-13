Wayfair layoff to put dozens of Mainers out of a job

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — A large downsizing of workers by online furnishings company Wayfair will put dozens of Maine residents out of a job.

Wayfair will lay off 55 people from its contact center in Brunswick and one from a similar center in Bangor, the Bangor Daily News reported on Thursday. The company, based in Boston, opened those centers in 2016.

Wayfair spokeswoman Susan Frechette told the Daily News that the workers who will be laid off in Maine are members of special team led out of the company's Boston offices. The layoffs won't affect sales and service workers in Maine, she said.

The company's laying off 3% off its global workforce in an attempt to increase efficiencies.