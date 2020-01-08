Water pollution task force to release recommendations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' water pollution task force was set to release recommendations Wednesday to the Legislature after a year of work.

The task force's chairman, Republican state Rep. Todd Novak, scheduled a late-morning news conference in the state Capitol to announce the recommendations.

Vos created the task force in January 2019 after a study found wells across southwestern Wisconsin were contaminated with bacteria or nitrates, which originates from manure and fertilizer.

The state Department of Natural Resources last month began drafting new restrictions on manure and fertilizer in areas prone to groundwater pollution despite concerns from the agricultural industry that the regulations could cost farmers millions of dollars.

The task force is made up of 12 Republican and four Democratic legislators.

Democrats removed Rep. Staush Gruszynski from the panel in December after he was accused of sexually harassing a legislative employee. They replaced him with Rep. Gary Hebl.

Democrats have stripped Gruszynski, who is in his first term, of all his committee assignments and have demanded he resign. He has not stepped down but faces re-election in November along with every other member of the Assembly.