Water investigations said to test Biden racial equity pledge

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Federal investigations into public spending on the failing water system in Mississippi's majority-Black capital city are a test of President Joe Biden's commitment to racial equity, one of his congressional allies told hundreds of people at a town hall meeting hosted by the NAACP.
“President Biden has made a fundamental policy in his administration to talk about equity. And this is an issue of equity and fair treatment about the citizens of Jackson," Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson said Monday night at Jackson's New Hope Baptist Church — the same spacious sanctuary where Biden spoke during the 2020 campaign.