Water-consumption advisories issued in Oakland County

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (AP) — Two Oakland County communities have issued water-consumption advisories after testing found lead levels that exceed new state standards.

The city of Birmingham issued its advisory Monday after water at five of 32 homes tested for lead showed levels above Michigan's standard of 15 parts per billion.

City Manager Joe Valentine says Birmingham alerted the public even though that lead level is not a "health-based standard nor a violation of the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act."

White Lake Township issued a water-consumption advisory last week after testing at three of 30 locations there exceeded the acceptable lead levels.

Both communities are urging residents to take precautions and are providing free filters to certain lower-income residents.

Oakland County Commission Chairman David Woodward says that "no level of lead in water is desirable."