MONROE, Wash. (AP) — Washington state will pay $3.75 million to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the family of a man who died at Monroe Correctional Complex after his cancer went untreated despite repeated pleas.

Kenny Williams, 63, died in June 2019 of breast cancer that had spread to his bones, The Seattle Times reported. If he’d received chemotherapy, he likely would have lived to his release date last fall, according to the lawsuit.