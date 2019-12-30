Washington state to investigate claims over failed expansion

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Washington state has opened formal investigations into complaints over a failed funding drive to expand a convention complex.

The Public Disclosure Commission will investigate The Link project for the Three Rivers Convention Center campus in Kennewick, The Tri-City Herald reported Sunday.

The use of public money for the campaign to pass a tax increase is central to the complaints.

The Kennewick Public Facilities District submitted a 2017 tax request that failed to pass a public referendum by more than 10%, or 1,300 votes.

The complaints filed by Roger Lenk and former Kennewick Mayor Vic Epperly said district officials did not follow state rules during the campaign for a 0.2% sales tax increase.

Epperly's complaint alleged there were flaws in an informational mailer sent by the district, while both Epperly and Lenk argued a website was improperly used to promote passage of the measure.

Lee Kerr, an attorney for the district, said the mailer provided an objective and fair presentation of the measure while the website was neutral.

The state can impose a penalty of up to $10,000 for each violation found or refer cases for criminal prosecution.