Washington state orders 5.5 million at-home tests for public

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday the state has ordered 5.5 million at-home tests to distribute to the public and will improve booster vaccine access and supply about 10 million free protective masks amid a steep increase in COVID-19 cases due to the more contagious omicron variant.

Inslee's office said the state has already received 800,000 of the tests from manufacturers this week, and that another 4.7 million are expected to arrive next week. Those tests will be distributed in various ways, including through a web portal that is expected to become available in the coming weeks so that families can order tests directly to their homes at no cost.