Washington state fire chief demands return to job, apologies

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state fire chief ousted from his job has demanded apologies and reinstatement, saying the city untruthfully stated he resigned.

The Tri-City Herald reported Monday that Chief Vince Beasley and Kennewick city officials became involved in a public disagreement last week.

The city says Beasley effectively resigned his post when he released a public statement Saturday saying the city sought to fire him.

The 37-year fire department employee who became chief in 2014 says he was terminated and wants his job back with public and written apologies.

Beasley says the disagreement stems from a poor performance evaluation in 2018.

Mayor Don Britain says City Manager Marie Mosley has authority over the matter.

A city spokeswoman says she cannot disclose personnel discussions.

The city says it is seeking a replacement.

