Washington man hospitalized after aircraft crash in Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a Washington state man was injured when the aircraft he was piloting crashed during takeoff at a northern Idaho airport.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says 51-year-old Thomas Stotts of Spokane, Washington was taken to a regional hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries after the crash Friday afternoon.
The sheriff's department says it appears the aircraft overturned during the low-level stages of takeoff, ending up in a field just off the runway.
The Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities are investigating the incident. The sheriff's department did not release any information about the type of aircraft involved.
