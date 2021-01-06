Washington health officials lay out next steps for vaccines

SEATTLE (AP) — Everyone over 70 years old and anyone over 50 who lives in a multigenerational household will be the next priorities for COVID-19 vaccines in Washington state, health officials said Wednesday.

Newly installed Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah told an online media briefing that the state remains in the first phase of vaccination distribution, with high-risk health-care workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities are first in line. But he said that within two or three weeks the state should be able to move to Phase B1, which will focus on all residents over 70 and those over 50 who live in multigenerational households.