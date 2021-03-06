Washburn University plans return to traditional campus model

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Washburn University plans to start its fall semester with in-person classes after the Shawnee County Health Department updated its vaccine plan to include university faculty and staff.

“We welcome this news as we prepare to provide a more traditional environment for our students this fall,” said university president Jerry Farley. “We have been able to deliver classes in-person through the spring, but this additional level of protection should allow us to return fully to our traditional campus model.”