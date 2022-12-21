Warren Jeffs' nephew charged with kidnapping girl in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah has filed kidnapping charges against the nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs, saying that he and his sister’s 10-year-old daughter have gone missing, apparently to keep the girl from her mother upon orders Jeffs issued from prison in Texas.
In court documents filed in Piute County on Monday, prosecutors said Heber Jeffs, 54, has kept his niece in his home in Kingston, Utah, since his uncle said earlier this year that he received a revelation from God directing his followers to “gather” the community's women “and prepare to move to a location or locations as directed by Warren Jeffs," or his son, Helaman Jeffs.