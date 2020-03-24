Warren Buffett makes cartoon ad about proper hand washing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett is appearing in an animated ad about proper hand-washing techniques to help educate kids during the coronavirus outbreak.

The new pubic service announcement is tied to "The Secret Millionaire's Club" cartoon that features advice from an animated version of the billionaire investor. Buffett lent his voice to the ad that touts the benefits of washing hands for at least 20 seconds like public health experts recommend.

“That's how we keep ourselves and our friends and our family safe,” Buffett said during the ad. “Remember kids, the best investment you can make is an investment in yourself, and today that means practicing safe hand hygiene.”

Genius Brands, which produces the cartoon featuring Berkshire Hathaway's chairman and CEO, is distributing the ad. It also produced another hand-washing ad voiced by actress Jennifer Garner from its “Llama Llama” series.

