Warm weather may help Wilton’s real estate sales

A home on English Drive in Wilton sold for $2,050,000 in December 2019, but the bulk of sales have been under $900,000. A home on English Drive in Wilton sold for $2,050,000 in December 2019, but the bulk of sales have been under $900,000. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Warm weather may help Wilton’s real estate sales 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — This year’s lack of snow and good weather may be enticing buyers and sellers to become more active in the real estate market.

In Wilton, home sales for the month of February were down from 2019, (six in 2020 compared to 14 in 2019). However, overall sales were significantly up over the past three months.

From December 2019 through February 2020, there have been 52 sales, compared to 42 in 2019, according to a report by Halstead Real Estate.

Contributing to the upswing were 19 home sales in January 2020, compared to 12 for the same in January 2019, a 58.3-percent increase.

Taking the first two months of 2020 together, the market is looking good, according to John DiCenzo, executive director of sales for Westport and Wilton for Halstead Real Estate.

“While February was down compared to last year, January’s 19 closings were the best results in five years,” he said.

Good weather may be contributing to “good energy,” which DiCenzo said he is seeing in the local real estate market. “Open house attendance is up significantly and the numbers are comparable to previous years,” he said.

The market still continues to have its peaks and valleys though. The period of Jan. 3-Feb. 6, was especially strong in Wilton, generating 25 property transfers. However, there were zero sales the week of Feb. 21-Feb. 27.

There are 38 pending sales in the pipeline, up significantly from two years ago when there were 29 pending sales on Feb. 28.

“It is early in the season, so we’ll continue to monitor the market’s progress as the trends unfold,” DiCenzo said.

Closing prices

The average closing price the past three months for single-family homes was nearly the same as last year.

From December 2019 through February 2020 the average price was $712,929 compared to $735,595 the previous year.

Houses priced under $900,000 continue to dominate the market in 2020, as they did last year.

In the past three months, there were 43 sales under $900,000: 12 under $500,000; 16 between $500,000-$700,000; seven between $700,000-$800,000; and eight between $800,000-$900,000.

In the upper range there were three sales between $900,000 and $1 million; five sales between $1-$2 million; and one sale over $2 million.

Condo sales are steady. There were four condos sold from December 2019 through February 2020, compared to five sold the same time previously. However, the average sales price was up: $480,750 this year compared to $361,980 last year, a 32.8-percent increase.

In lower Fairfield County, Wilton and a number of towns have seen a jump in home sales the past three months. Redding was up 52.6 percent, Ridgefield up 30.2 percent, Weston up 10 percent, Westport up 42.6 percent, and Wilton up 23.8 percent.

The number of sales in Easton stayed the same. Darien was down 7 percent, Fairfield was down 10.8 percent, and New Canaan was down 10.9 percent.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com