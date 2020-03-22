Wardens: Maine man dies in Mapleton snowmobile crash

MAPLETON, Maine (AP) — A 25-year-old snowmobiler was killed in a Saturday night crash in Mapleton, said the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Officials say Brian Buck Jr., of Mapleton, failed to negotiate a curve and struck a large snowbank on the side of the trail. The snowmobile became airborne and tumbled end over end before coming to rest on its side.

Buck was thrown from the snowmobile and suffered fatal injuries.

An initial investigation by the Maine Warden Service found excessive speed appears to be the major factor in the crash.