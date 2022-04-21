War in Ukraine spurs bid to take a closer look at UN vetoes JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press April 21, 2022 Updated: April 21, 2022 5:25 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Russia's U.N. Ambassador Russia Vasily Nebenzya casts the lone dissenting vote in the United Nations Security Council, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Two days into Russia's attack on Ukraine, a majority of U.N. Security Council members voted to demand that Moscow withdraw. But one thing stood in their way: a veto by Russia itself. Proposals to change the council's structure or rein in the use of vetoes have sputtered for years. But this time, a new approach appears to be gaining some traction. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Representatives voting in favor of a resolution raise their hands during a U.N. Security Council meeting on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, Friday Feb. 25, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. Two days into Russia's attack on Ukraine, a majority of U.N. Security Council members voted to demand that Moscow withdraw. But one thing stood in their way: a veto by Russia itself. Proposals to change the council's structure or rein in the use of vetoes have sputtered for years. But this time, a new approach appears to be gaining some traction. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - UN Security Council members, left to right: Britain's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and Albania's UN Ambassador Ferit Hoxha, applaud in the United Nations Security Council, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Two days into Russia's attack on Ukraine, a majority of U.N. Security Council members voted to demand that Moscow withdraw. But one thing stood in their way: a veto by Russia itself. Proposals to change the council's structure or rein in the use of vetoes have sputtered for years. But this time, a new approach appears to be gaining some traction. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Two days into Russia's attack on Ukraine, a majority of U.N. Security Council members voted to demand that Moscow withdraw. One thing stood in their way: a veto by Russia itself.
It was the latest in decades of vetoes — on issues ranging from the Korean War to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to climate change — that at least temporarily stymied the council that was designed to be the U.N.'s most potent component. A round of venting followed over the veto power afforded to just five of its 15 members: China, the United States, Russia, France, and Britain. Each has used that power over the years.
Written By
JENNIFER PELTZ